Failed impeachment crusade against Trump won’t affect Russian-US ties, says expert

According to the political commentator, Washington’s policy in general and in relation to Russia in particular is unlikely to change until the end of 2020. "There is no special agenda in relations between Russia and the United States, which is important for Trump, so now we can only wait for the outcome of the election," he said when asked to comment on the potential aftermath of the failed impeachment bid on Russian-US ties.

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The collapse of the impeachment bid against US President Donald Trump will not affect Russian-US relations. However, they could change only after a new White House occupant is elected, Research Director of the Valdai International Discussion Club and Editor-in-Chief of Russia in Global Affairs magazine Fyodor Lukyanov told TASS on Thursday.

Moreover, even Trump’s new presidential term will not guarantee any changes to Washington’s Russia policy, he went on to say. "If Trump is re-elected, then, on the one hand, his hands will be untied to a greater extent. On the other hand, not much will change, because Russia’s significance for Trump is rather low on his agenda. That’s why I do not think that we can expect something, but, anyway, all that can be discussed after the election," he expert pointed out.

Outcome of domestic political feud in US

Referring to the botched attempt to oust Trump from power, Lukyanov noted that the Republican Party had rallied around the US president, while the crusade by the Democrats, who are divided, failed to pan out. "During the impeachment proceedings, Trump consolidated his party and is in full control of his base. He boasts an unprecedented level of support among the Republicans, which, in general, gives him a certain moral and political head start," he said.

"The aim [of the proceedings] was, of course, to set the tone for the entire election campaign and turn it into Trump’s personal case," the expert stressed.

"Objectively, all that plays into Trump’s hands, because there is a certain political culture in America. Winners are respected, while losers are not very welcome," Lukyanov noted.

Senate impeachment proceedings

The Senate voted on Wednesday to acquit US President Donald Trump of both articles of impeachment - abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The results of the vote on both charges were below the two-thirds majority required - the approval of 67 senators - which was needed for Trump’s conviction and removal from office.

A total of 52 senators voted against the first article of the impeachment, 48 - in favor. The results of the second vote were largely similar, with 53 senators voting against Trump’s impeachment and 47 in favor of it. The outcome of the vote is final and cannot be appealed.

The US presidential election is scheduled to be held on November 3, 2020.