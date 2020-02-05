US Senate votes to acquit Trump on power abuse, obstruction of Congress

WASHINGTON, February 6. /TASS/. The Senate of the US Congress voted on Wednesday to acquit US President Donald Trump on both articles of impeachment - abuse of power and obstruction of the Congress.

The final vote of Trump’s impeachment trial was broadcast live by the Senate’s website.

The results of the vote on both charges were below the two-third majority, or approval of 67 senators, which was needed for Trump’s conviction and removal from office. The outcome of the vote is final and cannot be appealed.

A total of 52 senators voted against the first article of the impeachment, 48 - in favor. The results of the second vote were largely similar, with 53 senators voting against Trump’s impeachment and 47 in favor of it. Former US presidential candidate, Senator Mitt Romney (Utah) was the only Republican member who supported the first article. He became the first senator in the US history who voted in favor of removing his fellow party member from the presidential post. It was also expected that at least one moderate member of the Democratic party would vote against the impeachment, but this did not happen.

The results of the vote were not surprising, given the fact that the Republic party holds 53 seats in the Senate out of 100.

The current row in the United States flared up over Trump’s telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Vladimir Zelensky. The Democratic Party-controlled House of Representatives launched an impeachment procedure against the US leader on September 4. The Democrats argued that Trump tried to persuade Zelensky to investigate the activities of former US Vice-President Joseph Biden and his son in Ukraine in exchange for financial and military assistance to Kiev.

Biden is one of Trump’s most likely rivals in the presidential election due in November 2020. The Democrats claim that the incumbent president exerted pressure on Zelensky with the aim of securing Kiev’s support in efforts to discredit Biden, thus improving his chances of being re-elected for a second term. Zelensky said Trump had never exerted pressure on him.

The impeachment procedure was led by the Chairman of the US Supreme Court. For more than two weeks, the House of Representatives acted as a party to the prosecution, and senators played the role of a jury.

Trump has become the fourth US head of state to face the impeachment procedure, after Andrew Johnson (1868), Richard Nixon (1974) and Bill Clinton (1998-1999). Johnson and Clinton were acquitted; Nixon stepped down before the start of the hearings.