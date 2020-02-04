Idea to re-launch dialogue with Russia on Ukraine proved its efficiency — Macron

WARSAW, February 4. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that the idea to re-launch the dialogue with Russia has proved its efficiency for Ukrainian reconciliation.

"In the past weeks, the idea to give a new start to the dialogue with Russia demonstrated its efficiency for those who are concerned about the situation and want it to be resolved," the French leader said at a news conference with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

"During the past years, there have been no summits [of the Normandy Quartet] and no progress on ministerial agreements," Macron said. "But after the relations with Russia had been restarted, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and I managed to achieve a previously unseen progress."

A Normandy Four summit was held in Paris on December 9, for the first time after a three-year break. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Emmanuel Macron of Germany, Vladimir Zelensky of Ukraine and German Chancellor Angela Merkel gathered in the Elysee Palace to discuss ways of settling the conflict in Donbass. The seven-hour talks yielded a final document committing to paper a number of concrete accords. Among the summit’s most expected results was an agreement to exchange prisoners-of-war in Donbass under the formula of ‘all identified for all identified’ by the year-end, to disengage forces at three more sections of the contact line by March 2020 and to enshrine the ‘Steinmeier formula’ into the Ukrainian legislation which provides a mechanism to grant a special status to Donbass. The leaders also agreed to continue high-level discussion in the Normandy Four format in four months, while making a number of steps towards a political settlement of the Donbass conflict.