UN lauds Trump’s statement on Iran, views it as step to de-escalation

Earlier, Trump addressed the nation at the White House saying that the US is ready to embrace peace with Iran

UNITED NATIONS, January 8. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes the statement made by US President Donald Trump after Iran launched missile strikes targeting US military facilities in Iraq, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric told a briefing on Wednesday.

"We welcome any statement that shows that there is a step away from escalation and direct confrontation. So yes," he answered a question whether the UN Secretary-General is content with Trump’s statement.

Trump: US imposes new tough economic sanctions against Iran

Earlier, Trump addressed the nation at the White House saying that the US is ready to embrace peace with Iran and is hoping that Tehran would live in harmony with all states around the world. At the same time, Trump announced that new "punishing sanctions" would be imposed on Iran.

The situation around Iran exacerbated dramatically after the US launched a strike on Baghdad’s airport on January 3 killing General Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force. Tehran vowed to respond harshly.

On January 8, Iran retaliated by launching missile strikes on two facilities in Iraq used by US military - Al-Asad Air Base and the airport of Erbil.

US Congress to vote on resolution to limit Trump’s military action against Iran
The resolution reasserts Congress's long-established oversight responsibilities by mandating that if no further Congressional action is taken, the Administration's military hostilities with regard to Iran cease within 30 days
Russian foreign minister stresses that Soleimani’s killing violates international law
Lavrov has also called on Washington to abandon unlawful forceful tactics and to resolve issues through negotiations
Erdogan plans to focus on regional issues at talks with Putin on January 8
Turkish President is hopeful that he alongside Putin will be able to "push for a ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib at the [January 8] meeting so that bombs will stop falling on civilians’ houses"
Russian lawmaker slams as "clumsy" Brussels’ idea to invite Iranian foreign minister
Konstantin Kosachev believes that a more responsible option for Brussels would have been to invite US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with the aim "to explain to him that following these adventurous actions, Washington has placed its European and regional allies in a predicament"
Ukrainian aircraft with 180 people aboard crashes after take-off in Tehran — media
According to the Fars news agency, the passenger jet crashed due to technical problems
Reuters: 80 people dead in Iran's missile attack on US bases in Iraq
As a result of a missile strike 104 infrastructure facilities at US military bases were destroyed
Iraq’s parliament passes resolution to end presence of foreign forces
The lawmakers said that the "government must work to end the presence of any foreign troops in the republic and to cancel work under the security agreement with the international anti-terrorism coalition"
LNA fully controls Sirte, including airport - TV
Trump informed on missile attacks at US military facilities in Iraq
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility for the missile attacks
NATO countries await Washington’s reaction to Iran missile attacks — source
General Soleimani was key figure in cooperation with Russia - Iran leader’s top adviser
"Soleimani was a key figure in our bilateral partnership with Russia and showed big respect for Russian President Vladimir Putin, with whom he had close relationship", Ali Akbar Velayati said
80 people dead in Iran's missile attack on US bases in Iraq — Reuters
Geopolitical tensions reaching peak in this century - UN Secretary-General
Antonio Guterres said that even nuclear non-proliferation can no longer be taken for granted
Putin arrives to Istanbul from Damascus to launch TurkStream on January 8
The Kremlin press service earlier reported that Putin has talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan planned for his visit to Turkey
US President ready to hold talks with Iran on nuclear deal reconsideration - White House
Trump reiterated earlier that he is set for the dialog with Tehran and is ready to meet Iranian representatives without conditions precedent. The US administration has stressed up to now that the proposal remains in force
TurkStream launches in competitive environment eyeing long-term prospects - analysts
The launch of the gas pipeline, which runs from the Russkaya compressor station in the Anapa region along the bottom of the Black Sea to the Turkish coast, is scheduled for January 8
Russia and China block UNSC statement on US embassy bombing in Iraq - Russian envoy
Vasily Nebenzya said that the statement did not account for further developments
New trials of Kinzhal hypersonic complex to show bomber’s ability to boost missiles
The Tu-22M3 aircraft "suits perfectly" for Kinzhal hypersonic missiles’ trials by its mass and volume characteristics, the Russian general said
Gold spot prices at all-time high since 2013
Gold prices on the spot market climbed to $1,588.13 per Troy ounce during the trading session
Several military aircraft destroyed in missile attacks at US facilities in Iraq — TV
Baghdad’s Green Zone comes under fire
Three people were injured, Al Sumaria TV has reported
Angela Merkel to visit Russia
Putin and Merkel intend to discuss international agenda during bilateral talks
‘Legal notice not required’ if US strikes back should Iran strike US target, says Trump
US President notes that ‘such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless’
Russia remains committed to Iranian nuclear deal - Foreign Ministry
Tehran’s abandonment of restrictions in developing its uranium enrichment capabilities does not pose any threat in itself in terms of proliferation of nuclear weapons, the Ministry noted
All passengers and crew killed in Ukrainian plane crash near Tehran
Over 170 people were on board the plane
Merkel, Macron and Johnson urge Iran to abandon moves violating nuclear deal
Merkel, Macron and Johnson also urged the Iraqi authorities to ensure support for the US-led anti-terrorist coalition
Russian Defense Minister held talks with Iran’s Chief of Staff
The situation in the Middle East aggravated dramatically after the US missile strike near the Baghdad airport, killing head of the Iran’s Quds Force Qasem Soleimani
Syrian leader talks plans to eliminate terrorists in Idlib with Putin
According to the SANA news agency, Putin and al-Assad "backed political process in Syria and laying down the necessary conditions for it"
Russian Defense Minister discussed situation in Middle East with Turkey’s MIT chief
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the start for dispatching Turkish servicemen to Libya the day before
President Putin congratulates Orthodox Christians celebrating Christmas
Russian President earlier presented the Tikhvin Icon of the Mother of God to the Transfiguration Cathedral of St. Petersburg at the Christmas services
Putin pays visit to Damascus, meets Syria’s al-Assad
Russian President also underlined that it is clear to the naked eye that peaceful life is returning to the streets of Damascus
Baghdad’s ‘green zone’, Iraqi air base housing US troops come under fire
There are no casualties or damage
North Macedonia, Greece receive gas from Russia via TurkStream - Bulgartransgaz CEO
Vladimir Malinov noted that the supply of gas via the Trans-Balkan pipeline from Romania has almost stopped since the beginning of the year
Iran’s nuclear program remains under IAEA control, says Russian envoy
According to Russia’s Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov, Iran declared that its nuclear program would be based on its technical needs
IRGC calls Israel ‘a US accomplice’ in assassination on General Soleimani — Fars news
Russian defense ministry highlights Solemaini’s contribution to combating IS in Syria
According to his statement, the killing of the commander will lead to an escalation of military-political tensions in the Middle East, negatively affecting the global security system
Iran will never have nuclear weapons - US President
"Iran will never have a nuclear weapon!" he wrote
Venezuelan opposition declares Guaido as Speaker of the National Assembly
Juan Pablo Guanipa and Carlos Berrizbeitia were appointed his deputies
Zakharova emphasizes word 'mistake' in US statement on withdrawal of troops from Iraq
Earlier, General Mark Millie, the head of the Chief of Staff Committee (CNA) of the US Armed Forces, told reporters that a letter about the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq had been published in error, it was a preliminary draft
Iraq restricts coalition forces’ movement, preparing foreign troop pullout - reports
The situation in Iraq deteriorated dramatically on December 29 after US airstrikes on facilities of the Kataib Hezbollah militia group in Syria and Iraq
US denies visa to Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif for trip to UN Security Council meeting
Visa was necessary for trip to UN Security Council meeting on Thursday
Erdogan says killing of Soleimani should not be left without response
Turkish President pointed out that in the latest phone call he asked US President Donald Trump to "refrain from escalation with Iran"
President Maduro backs Luis Parra as Venezuela Speaker
Earlier, Parra, who is Guaido’s rival, declared himself head of the chamber
Iran delivers second round of attacks on US military facilities — Tasnim news agency
The agency did not specify the exact locations of the new wave of attacks reporting only that they were carried out with the use of missiles
Iran launches over a dozen ballistic missiles at US military facilities in Iraq — Pentagon
The damage and casualties remain unknown
Putin visits Istanbul to attend TurkStream launch ceremony
Putin will also meet with Erdogan
US troops won’t leave unless Iraq pays back for US air base, says Trump
USA are going to put sanctions on Iraq, "if there’s any hostility", President Trump says
Russian military in Syria defend their own homes from terrorism - Putin
Putin thanked the command and personnel of the Russian Armed Forces’ group in Syria for fulfilling military duties in good faith
Russia loses to Canada at 2020 IIHF World Junior Ice Hockey Championships
Canada clinched a 4-3 victory over Russia
