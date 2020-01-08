Ukrainian president urges to ‘refrain from speculations’ around Iran plane crash

KIEV, January 8. /TASS/. President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky urged to refrain from putting forward "unverified versions" around the situation with the crash of a passenger plane of Ukraine International Airlines in Tehran.

All passengers and crew killed in Ukrainian plane crash near Tehran

"I ask everyone to refrain from speculating and putting forward unverified versions of the disaster before official reports," he said on Wednesday.

Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 plane carrying 180 passengers and crewmembers crashed in the Iranian capital of Tehran shortly after its take-off from the Imam Khomeini International Airport on Wednesday, killing everyone on board.