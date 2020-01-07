Syrian leader talks plans to eliminate terrorists in Idlib with Putin

BEIRUT, January 7. /TASS/. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have discussed plans to eradicate terrorist groups in the Idlib Province that pose a threat to peaceful civilians, the SANA news agency reported Tuesday citing the Syrian president’s office.

"The presidents talked about the latest developments in the Middle East as well as plans to eliminate terrorists in Idlib that threaten security and peaceful life of Syrians," the statement reads. "The situation in north Syria was thoroughly discussed as well as measures taken by Turkey in this region."

According to the agency, Putin and al-Assad "backed political process in Syria and laying down the necessary conditions for it."

SANA reports that the leaders travelled around Damascus and visited the medieval Umayyad Mosque situated in the old part of the capital. The Russian leader left a note in the book of famous visitors of this historic monument.