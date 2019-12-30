Iran, Russia see eye to eye on situation in Persian Gulf, says top diplomat

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Iran and Russia have similar stances on ensuring peace and security in the Persian Gulf, and their peace initiatives on that score are largely the same, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday ahead of talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.
"Contrary to other countries, which are fueling the war in the region, Iran and Russia are making efforts to achieve peace," he noted. "Russia came up with its concept for dialogue in the Persian Gulf, Iran puts forward its own initiative. They largely coincide."
"The joint exercise conducted by Iran, Russia and China these days [in the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Oman] put an emphasis on our cooperation aimed at achieving peace in the region," Zarif stressed.
Iran’s top diplomat thanked Russia for its positive approach towards the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program. He slammed the United States, which, for the sake of protecting its interests thousands of miles away from its borders, "drowned in blood the peoples of Syria and Iraq." According to Zarif, the Astana format cooperation shows that Iran and Russia are committed to peace in Syria and Iraq.