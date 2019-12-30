Iran, Russia see eye to eye on situation in Persian Gulf, says top diplomat

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Iran and Russia have similar stances on ensuring peace and security in the Persian Gulf, and their peace initiatives on that score are largely the same, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday ahead of talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"Contrary to other countries, which are fueling the war in the region, Iran and Russia are making efforts to achieve peace," he noted. "Russia came up with its concept for dialogue in the Persian Gulf, Iran puts forward its own initiative. They largely coincide."