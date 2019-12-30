Lavrov points to attempts to raise tensions in Persian Gulf

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Moscow is concerned about some Western countries’ attempts to raise tensions in the Persian Gulf region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday.

"We are highly concerned about rising tensions in the Persian Gulf region. We can see that some of our Western colleagues are trying to escalate the situation," Lavrov pointed out. "Russia and Iran oppose such attempts by calling for equal and mutually beneficial cooperation in this important region," he added.

The Russian top diplomat emphasized that Moscow had put forward a concept aimed at ensuring regional security and Iran had come up with the Hormuz Peace Initiative. According to Lavrov, both proposals "are aimed at pooling efforts to stabilize the situation in the region." "We believe that they are a step in the right direction," he stressed.

Lavrov informed that Zarif and he planned to discuss cooperation in resolving the Syria issue and bilateral relations. "It would be useful to exchange views on developments in Syria and on our efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis, including cooperation within the Astana process," the Russian foreign minister noted. "We will certainly discuss bilateral relations, particularly in light of the agreements made by Presidents Putin and Rouhani, including those concerning trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation," he specified.