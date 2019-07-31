Iran’s envoy hashes over JCPOA, Persian Gulf with Russian senior diplomat

Iran looking at further reduction of its commitments under JCPOA by September - Ryabkov

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Iranian Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanai and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov have exchanged opinions on the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program and on the developments in the Persian Gulf region, the Iranian embassy wrote on Telegram.

"The parties discussed the issues relating to the JCPOA, security in the Persian Gulf region, as well as the recent developments and continuing international cooperation, particularly with an eye to human rights and Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons," the embassy pointed out.

At the same time, Sanai underlined that should the European parties to the deal [the UK, Germany and France — TASS] fail to take practical steps to honor their JCPOA obligations, Tehran will take the third step to cut back on its own obligations. Ryabkov said earlier that Iranians are considering the option of doing so as soon as in September.

Moreover, the ambassador emphasized the need to renounce escalation of tensions in the Persian Gulf, where the situation is only exacerbated by foreign presence. "He added that Iran welcomes any constructive project relating to security of the region’s states," the statement reads.

In turn, the deputy minister pointed out that the Russian concept of ensuring collective security in the Persian Gulf equally meets the interests of all countries in the region, the diplomatic mission underscored.