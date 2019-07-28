Iran looking at further reduction of its commitments under JCPOA by September - Ryabkov

VIENNA, July 28. /TASS/. Iran looking at further reduction of its commitments under JCPOA by September 4-5 as part of less-for-less approach, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Sunday after a meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

It Iran’s getting back to the full and unconditional implementation of its commitments under the nuclear deal looks highly unrealistic at this point, Ryabkov also stressed .

"Some participants (in the deal - TASS) think that Iran must get back to the implementation of its commitments in full without any additional reservations or conditions," he said. "But in the current situation, it looks absolutely unrealistic.".

Modernization of reactor at Iran’s Arak

Ryabkov added that the project for the modernization of the heavy water reactor at Iran’s Arak is nearing the equipment purchasing stage.

"Progress has been made on the Arak project," he said. "It is not nominal. The stage of practical, purchasing activities is nearing. It is a separate question who will supply equipment there and what kind of equipment. But as a matter of fact, it is not a political question. It is a question to the designers."

According to the Russian diplomat, the prospects for handing over equipment for the modernization of the reactor at Arak are seen as quite sensitive in some countries. "Anyway, we have an indirect relation to this project," he noted. "We are not going to supply any equipment there. All we can do is to offer our consultancy.".

INSTEX vehicle

The European special purpose vehicle INSTEX aiming at facilitating trade between the European Union and Iran is operating in the pilot mode and a series of procedures are needed to make fully operational, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister noted.

"INSTEX is operating in the pilot regime. To make it fully operational certain political and bureaucratic procedures are to be finalized, in particular, to sign additional documents between ISTEX and a similar structure set up in Iran," Ryabkov said.

The European Union announced the launch of the INSTEX (Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges) vehicle at a previous meeting of political directors on June 28. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on July 17 that a number deals with several millions of US dollars had been executed via INSTEX but, in his words, it was not enough. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said earlier on Sunday that the EU’s vehicle was not yet operational.

No understanding reached on detention of tanker

No understanding on the situation around the Grace 1 tanker with Iranian oil that had been detained in the Strait of Gibraltar was reached at Sunday’s meeting of the Joint Commission of the Iran nuclear deal in Vienna, Ryabkov said.

"The topic of Gibraltar was touched upon. The problem of the detention of the tanker with Iranian oil was discussed quite energetically, I’d say, fightingly," he noted.

"I cannot say that this discussion was crowned by understanding, rather the opposite. Anyway, it was useful from the point of view of clarifying positions," he added.