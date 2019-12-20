Iran has a right to respond to US withdrawal from nuclear deal — Russian diplomat

THE UNITED NATIONS, December 20. /TASS/. Iran has a legitimate right to respond reciprocally to US violations of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 adopted in support fo the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said at the UN Security Council session on Thursday.

"One should not demand from Iran the unconditional implementation of those UNSC decisions that the US has undermined itself," Nebenzya said. "Iran has a legitimate right, envisaged by the JCPOA Article 36, to respond reciprocally to the violation of the UN Charter and Resolution 2231 by the United States," he added.

"Moreover, Iran's steps on rolling down their voluntary commitments are carried out with notifying the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] and under the supervision of the agency's inspectors," he noted. The Russian envoy stressed that "all these measures can be reversed under a very logical condition — fulfilling commitments under the JCPOA and the UN Charter.".