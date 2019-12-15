Over 50 people injured in protests in Beirut - Reuters

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. At least 54 people were injured in clashes between protesters and police and security forces in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, Reuters reported on Sunday citing a statement by the country's civil defense forces.

According to the agency, the protesters tried to break through to the parliament building. Security forces used tear gas and rubber bullets. The Lebanese Ministry of Internal Affairs reported 20 injured security forces.

Mass protests engulfed Lebanon in mid-October amid a deteriorating economic situation. Demonstrators demanded the resignation of the country’s coalition government and the dissolution of parliament and a snap election. As a result, Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s cabinet resigned on October 30. Lebanese President Michel Aoun ordered cabinet members to continue fulfilling their duties until a new government is formed. He decided to postpone until December 16 consultations with parliamentary factions on the candidacy of the Prime Minister, who will be tasked with forming the new government of the republic. This is due to the fact that businessman Samir al-Khatib, whose promotion to the post of head of the cabinet was earlier supported by all the main parliamentary factions, announced on December 8 that he would withdraw his candidacy.