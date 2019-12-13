Turkish Foreign Ministry summons US ambassador over recognition of Armenian genocide

ANKARA, December 13. /TASS/. The Turkish Foreign Ministry has summoned US Ambassador David Satterfield over a US Senate resolution recognizing the 1915 Armenian genocide by the Ottoman Empire, a ministry source told TASS on Friday.

"Our ministry has summoned US Ambassador David Satterfield over a resolution on the 1915 events. Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal informed him of our reaction to this move," the source said.

On Thursday, the US Senate unanimously passed a resolution to recognize the genocide of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire in 1915.

Ankara does not accept the term "genocide" in relation to the 1915 events, pointing out that the Ottoman Empire was going through a fratricidal war at the time and all parties were facing great losses.