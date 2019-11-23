Russian, Chinese foreign ministers discuss situation on Korean Peninsula

BEIJING, November 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula during their meeting in the Japanese city of Nagoya, China’s Foreign Ministry reported on Saturday.

"The sides discussed in detail the situation on the Korean Peninsula, exchanging their opinions on regional and global issues of mutual interest," the ministry said in a statement posted on its website.

"Our countries should take even greater efforts for the sake of ensuring global peace and stability," Wang Yi stressed.

At the BRICS summit in Brazil on November 13-14, the Chinese and Russian leaders held a fruitful strategic dialogue, which will help further strengthen mutual understanding and friendship between Beijing and Moscow, China’s top diplomat pointed out.