Belarus and US expand cooperation in combating terrorism, crime — diplomat

WASHINGTON, November 22. /TASS/. The competent authorities of Belarus and the United States are stepping up cooperation in the fight against terrorism, organized crime and cybercrime, Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Kravchenko told TASS during his visit to Washington.

"Yes, this cooperation has always been present," he said when asked whether efforts were being made to expand ties between the two countries’ law enforcement agencies and special services in light of the emerging thaw in relations between Minsk and Washington.

"I am probably talking more about law enforcement cooperation," Kravchenko stressed. "It has always been an element of our broader interaction. It is expanding indeed. Naturally, it is expanding in the areas of countering cybercrime, terrorism and organized crime," he said.

"There are several examples of successful cooperation between the law enforcement agencies of Belarus and the United States to prevent crimes against our citizens, American citizens and third country nationals," the diplomat stressed.