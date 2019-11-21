Swiss president points to prospects for bolstering ties with Russia

MOSCOW, November 21./TASS/. During Thursday’s discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Swiss President Ueli Maurer emphasized the major opportunities available for expanding bilateral ties along economic and other lines.

Russian-Swiss ties have a long and rich history, President Putin emphasized, when welcoming the Swiss delegation. "I remember our meeting in Sochi in 2014, I am very glad to see you in Moscow," the president told his Swiss counterpart upon the opening of the bilateral talks. He also pointed to the increase in trade, saying that last year it grew by about 20%, which is "a good figure".

Maurer, for his part, said that he saw this visit to Moscow as an opportunity to cultivate bilateral relations. He also praised Russia’s role in Switzerland remaining an independent state, recalling the 1814-1815 Congress of Vienna. Switzerland remembers this and acknowledges it gratitude, the Swiss president assured.