Bolivia's Senate to discuss organizing new elections on November 20

BUENOS AIRES, November 20. /TASS/. Bolivia's Senate (upper house of parliament) will hold a session on Wednesday to discuss a draft law on organizing new elections, Senator Eva Kopa said on Tuesday.

"Legislators are determined to organize new elections, so we will hold a session in the Senate tomorrow and discuss the preliminary draft law to hold the new elections as soon as possible," El Deber newspaper quoted Kopa as saying.

Kopa also called on the military to "return back to their units in order to avoid new bloodshed."

The Senate speaker earlier cancelled the parliament session over protests and clashes, and called for "creating the conditions that facilitate establishing dialogue and stabilizing the situation in the country."

The presidential election in Bolivia was held on October 20. According to the Supreme Electoral Court, incumbent President Evo Morales won in the first round. His main competitor, Carlos Mesa, said that he does not recognize Morales' victory in the first round. After the results of the election were announced, large-scale protests and strikes started across the country.

On November 10, Morales announced his resignation and characterized the situation in the country as a coup. He was earlier asked to leave his post by the country's armed forces, opposition and labor unions. Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera and several ministers and parliament members resigned as well.

The Mexican authorities granted political asylum to Morales. Morales arrived in Mexico on November 12. Later on that day, Bolivian Senator Jeanine Anez declared herself as interim president.