World

Serbian President Vucic is well after heart-related concerns - source

Earlier, the General Secretariat of the President of the Republic of Serbia told the public that Vucic had been admitted to the Serbian Military Medical Academy for cardiovascular problems

BELGRADE, November 16. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic hospitalized on Friday evening for heart-related problems is feeling well now, a source familiar with the situation told TASS on Saturday.

"The president is feeling well, there is no danger," he said.

Earlier, the General Secretariat of the President of the Republic of Serbia told the public that Vucic had been admitted to the Serbian Military Medical Academy in Belgrade for cardiovascular problems late at night on Friday. There has not been any reports yet on the health state of the 49-year-old leader. However, Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin.".

World
Russia, Turkey complete seventh patrol in northeast Syria - Turkish Defense Ministry
The land patrol carried out in the Qamishli-Derik sector involved four armored vehicles on each side
S-300 air defense systems to go on experimental combat duty at Russia’s Tajikistan base
On October 26, a battalion set of S-300PS air defense missile systems arrived for the first time ever for the 201st Russian military base stationed in Tajikistan
Indian premier says he had excellent meeting with Putin
"We reviewed the full range of India-Russia relations," Modi said
Press review: How BRICS can challenge the G7 and Moscow’s bid to defend Russians abroad
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, November 15
Ukrainian oligarch Kolomoisky calls for restoring ties with Russia
In an interview with The New York Times daily, the billionaire urged for ending the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine
Press review: BRICS banks on multipolar world and Bundestag breaks Nord Stream 2 deadlock
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, November 14
Putin describes situation in Bolivia as power vacuum
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow is categorically against any direct interference into internal affairs of Latin American countries
Ukraine won’t discuss Crimea at Normandy Four — foreign minister
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky told the press in October that he expects a Normandy Four meeting in November, underlining that he would discuss Crimea at the summit
Over 50,000 people move from Ukraine to Crimea after its reunification with Russia
Crimean Parliament Speaker Vladimir Konstantinov did not specify what citizenship people coming to Crimea from Ukraine had
Latest jamming system arrives for electronic warfare troops in central Russia
The Pole-21 electronic countermeasures station is intended to protect strategically important facilities
Russia is EU’s ‘strategic problem,’ not strategic partner — European Council head
According to Tusk, his main focus was to maintain European unity, for which "Kremlin's aggressive policy" was the main challenge
Joint investigation team begins new witness appeal in MH17 crash case
The Boeing-777 passenger plane operated by Malaysian Airlines crashed on July 17, 2014, en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur in the east of the Donetsk Region, killing 298 people
Assad warns endless US occupation of Syria may ignite armed uprising
The Syrian president ruled out any confrontation between the United States and Russia on Syrian soil
Strong Black Sea Fleet helps Russia safeguard interests at distant frontiers — expert
Ukrainian Navy commander stated that since Crimea’s reunification with Russia in 2014, Moscow has largely strengthened the Black Sea Fleet’s combat potential
Russia’s 1st two Avangard hypersonic missile systems to assume combat duty — source
Work is underway to prepare and place the missiles into silos, according to the source
US pays Russia $3.9 billion for ferrying astronauts to ISS
NASA spends between $3 and $4 billion annually to operate the ISS, including payments for transportation of crew and cargo
US seeks to prevent Damascus, Kurds from improving relations — Assad
According to the Syrian president, the war in Syria will end with victory over terrorism, not with the adoption of the Constitution
Russia, Germany discuss international security and prospects of military cooperation
NATO fans tensions in Baltics to excuse presence of EFP groups, says Russian mission
The Russian mission responded to a statement on the Lithuanian Defense Ministry’s website a NATO fighter on Nov 6 intercepted one Russian plane Antonov-26 en route from Russia to Kaliningrad, which was flying in accordance with flight plan with its transponder turned on and in contact with the air traffic controllers on the ground
Syrian army takes hold of two communities in southeastern Idlib — agency
The operation of government forces has been launched in retaliation to the armed gangs violating the ceasefire that has been in place in northwestern Syria since August 30
Only US and Ukraine voted against UN resolution on Nazism — Russia's OSCE envoy
Russia's Permanent Representative to OSCE Alexander Lukashevich said that the resolution against heroization of Nazism was adopted by the UN General Assembly's Third Committee on November 7
Kiev pledges to respond to Russia’s unveiling of railroad bridge to Crimea
Russia will launch regular rail services to Crimea across Crimean Bridge in late December 2019
Morales confirms he is ready to return to Bolivia soon
Evo Morales resigned from the post of the Bolivian president on November 10
Death toll in Bolivia protests rises to 10 — paper
At least 508 people have been injured
Situation in Bolivia is fraught with complications — Russian Foreign Ministry
Following a wave of protests, the newly-elected president, Evo Morales fled to Mexico while the second vice president of Bolivia’s Senate, Jeanine Anez, declared herself interim president
Unfair competition becoming more and more widespread in global trade — Putin
"Under those circumstances, BRICS nations have to take serious effort to ensure the development of their economies," Putin continued
Russian Black Sea Fleet conventional sub takes to sea for drills after repairs
Before its deployment, the submarine’s crew practiced assignments to prepare the sub for its departure for the sea
Bolivia announces severing diplomatic relations with Venezuela
The Bolivian authorities said that Venezuelan diplomats "interfered into the internal affairs" of Bolivia
MH17 investigation team twists facts to support pre-approved decision — Russian diplomat
The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman commented on the statement by the JIT made on November 14, which claims that Russia had allegedly had influence on the events related to the MH17 crash
Macron meets with Russia’s Kaspersky Lab head
The Lab's senior executive pointed out that the company was one of the first to back the French cybersecurity initiative — Paris Call
Russia plans to beef up Baltic submarine forces — source
The sub is to be delivered to the Pacific Fleet before the end of the year
Russia fulfilled its tasks for operation in Syria — Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he hopes that the process of political settlement in Syria will help improve relations between the country's government and opposition
CIA may have ordered killing of White Helmets founder, Assad suggests
The body of the 48-year-old White Helmets founder James Le Mesurier was found on Monday on an Istanbul street near his house
Russia redeploys 3 helicopters to Syria’s north to shield military police convoy
Russian helicopters have been carrying out patrol missions along the designated routes in northeastern Syria every day for already a week
Russia’s embassy hands note of protest to UK over British top general’s remarks
Russian missile cruiser to hold drills with navies of South Africa and China
Over the period of two months, the warship held a series of exercises in the Mediterranean and visited Algeria, Egypt, Turkey, Greece and Cyprus
Armenian Thai boxing champion shot dead in Moscow
The 40-year-old former athlete was killed by an unknown attacker, who fired several shots
Gazprom Export receives notice of intent not to renew contract after 2022 from PGNiG
The contract signed in 1996 stipulates deliveries of about 10 bln cubic meters of natural gas to Poland annually
Russia to regard Anez as Bolivia’s leader until election — deputy foreign minister
However, Moscow will bear in mind that there was no quorum in parliament on the issue
Russian diplomat calls on US to return control over oil deposits to Syria
Russia's first deputy permanent representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said that "Syria should be immediately liberated from illegal foreign military presence"
Press review: Will the US shoot down Open Skies and Russia eyeing third base in Syria
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, November 11
One dead, three injured as student opens fire in Far Eastern college
The shooter committed suicide by turning the gun on himself
US recognizes Anez as interim president of Bolivia — official
Senator Jeanine Anez earlier declared herself interim president of Bolivia and pledged to hold new presidential election as soon as possible
Czech president plans to celebrate Victory Day in Moscow
During their meeting, the Czech president and the premier discussed their country’s foreign policy
Russian Baltic Fleet warships hold air defense drills in Mediterranean
The drills involved the guard ship Yaroslav Mudry, the tanker Yelnya and the sea tug Viktor Konetsky
Russian fighter jets scrambled 4 times on interception missions in last week
The defense ministry said that violations of Russian airspace were prevented
Two upgraded MiG-31BM fighters to rejoin air regiment in Eastern Siberia
After the interceptor-fighters arrive at the military airfield, they assume combat duty to protect Russia’s airspace
Turkey cannot give up Russia’s S-400 in favor of US Patriot systems — Erdogan
The Turkish leader met with his US counterpart, Donald Trump in Washington on Wednesday, November 14
Ukraine may leave Minsk Accords if it takes too long to implement them — top diplomat
If the Minsk process proves to be ineffective, Kiev will have several options, according to Ukraine's foreign minister
Russian military police begin guarding airfield near Syria’s Kobane
Syrian government forces earlier took control of the airfield, which had been used by the United States
Russian Navy to use armed icebreakers in Arctic
The number of weapons on board will depend on the thickness of the ice in a particular area
