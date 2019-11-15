Russian diplomats, UK premier’s adviser discuss situation in Syria

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. The situation in northeastern Syria and prospects for political settlement in the light of the launch of Syria’s constitutional committee were in focus of consultations involving Russian president’s envoy for Syrian settlement Alexander Lavrentyev, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin, and UK Prime Minister’s International Affairs Adviser and Deputy National Security Adviser David Quarrey, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"The sides exchanged views on the entire range of Syrian and Middle East problems that are on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council," the ministry said. "The sides discussed in detail the situation on the ground, first of all in northeastern Syria and in the Idlib de-escalation zone. They also discussed the situation in the process of political settlement in the light of the launch of the Syrian constitutional committee in Geneva, and issues of comprehensive humanitarian assistance to all Syrians who need it."

The decision to set up a constitutional committee to work out recommendations on amendments to the Syrian constitution was passed at the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Russia’s Sochi in January 2018. The committee is comprised of 150 people, i.e. 50 delegates from the Syrian government, 50 delegates from the opposition, and 50 delegates from civil society. Each group is to appoint 15 experts to gather for closed-door consultations in Geneva. The first session of the committee was held on October 30.