BRICS leaders adopt summit declaration, declares president of Brazil

BRASILIA, November 14./TASS/. The leaders of the BRICS group of nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) adopted on Thursday a final declaration based on the results of a summit in Brasilia, President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro said at the end of a summit’s plenary session on Thursday.

The document presents a shared vision of the BRICS nations on such issues as a reform of the system of international relations, strengthening of international financial and economic architecture, future cooperation between the five countries.

It also emphasizes the need for resolving regional crises through a dialogue and diplomacy, said the president of Brazil that currently holds the rotating presidency of BRICS.