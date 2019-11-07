Kurdish fighters not withdrawn from northeastern Syria, Erdogan says

ANKARA, November 7. /TASS/. The Kurdish People’s Protection Units, which Ankara branded as terrorists, have not withdrawn their fighters from northeastern Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a news conference in Ankara on Thursday.
"On the one hand, we held talks with [the US] which resulted in giving the terrorists 120 hours to leave, but these [agreements] have not been fulfilled. Under our deal with Russia, they were given 150 hours, but the terrorists have not left these territories [in Syria]," the Turkish leader said.