Russia to assess need for extra forces to patrol Syrian territories — defense minister

"As for additional troops, we naturally believe <…> that additional equipment will be needed for patrolling since the border is rather extensive and the patrolling should be serious and substantial so that we could avert any serious incidents. Especially since the patrolling will be carried out jointly," the minister said.

Shoigu underlined that certain territories would not require additional forces. "We have a number of territories, which already do not require it in light of reestablishment of normal peaceful life," he explained. At the same time, the minister did not specify the number of Russian personnel that will be engaged in patrolling.

In accordance with the agreements reached by Putin and Erdogan, on October 23, 2019, at noon Russian military police and Syrian border guards will enter the Syrian side of the Turkish-Syrian border, outside the area of Operation Peace Spring, to facilitate the removal of YPG (People's Protection Units) elements and their weapons to the depth of 30 km from the Turkish-Syrian border, which should be finalized in 150 hours. At that moment, joint Russian-Turkish patrols will start in the west and the east of the area of Operation Peace Spring with a depth of 10 km, except Qamishli city.