Russia submits proposal on moving UN GA First Committee's sessions from New York

UN agrees that US violated its visa obligations as host country — Russian diplomat

THE UNITED NATIONS, October 18. /TASS/. Russia has officially submitted to the United Nations the draft proposal on moving sessions of the UN General Assembly's First Committee from New York to Vienna or Geneva, a diplomatic source told TASS on Thursday.

"The document has been submitted," the source said.

The United States did not issue visas on time to one-third of the Russian delegation to the UN GA First Committee's session.

The UN GA First Committee on disarmament issues traditionally starts working in October and holds sessions almost every day for a month.