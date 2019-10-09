Five civilians dead, tens injured in Turkish military operation on Syrian border

TASS, October 9. The Arab-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) armed coalition has announced that five civilians died in Turkish bombing of Syria’s border towns while tens more were injured, Reuters reported on Wednesday.
The SDF also said three of its fighters had been killed.
On Wednesday, Ankara launched a new military operation in northern Syria dubbed Peace Spring, which began with airstrikes on positions of Kurdish units. The objective is to create a buffer zone in northern Syria where up to 3 million Syrians refugees could return, Ankara believes. The buffer zone will also establish a security belt for the Turkish border. The Syrian SANA news agency branded the operation as aggression. Following these developments, France, Germany, the UK, Belgium and Poland called for a UN Security Council closed-door meeting on Syria, which will be held on Thursday.