China welcomes Russia’s collective security concept for Persian Gulf

BEIJING, October 8. /TASS/. Beijing welcomes Moscow’s initiative to establish a collective security organization in the Persian Gulf, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said at a briefing on Tuesday.

"I need to verify the information but I can give a principled response. The situation in the Gulf is highly complicated and China is keeping a close eye on it. Peace and stability in the region are in everyone’s interest," he said in response to a TASS question.

"We welcome any measures and initiatives that would positively influence regional peace and stability, and we also intend to maintain contact with the relevant parties," the Chinese diplomat noted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in his October 3 address to the plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club called for establishing an organization involving Russia, the US, China, India, EU member states and other countries in order to resolve the issues the Persian Gulf is facing.

In July, the Russian Foreign Ministry presented a collective security concept for the Persian Gulf region, aimed at creating a regional cooperation mechanism. According to Moscow, the establishment of a security system in the Persian Gulf could be crucial for consolidating political and diplomatic activities in the region. The idea is to develop a long-term action program to improve the situation, enhance stability and security, resolve conflicts, determine a post-crisis order and ways to achieve related goals.