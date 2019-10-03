Trump says he unblocked aid to Ukraine only because MPs asked him

WASHINGTON, October 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he unblocked the military aid to Ukraine only because US Senator Rob Portman of Ohio and other lawmakers asked him to.

"And, in fact, Rob Portman backed me up, and there’s nobody more honorable than Rob Portman of Ohio. Because he called up: ‘Please, let the money go,’" Trump said. "I gave the money because Rob Portman and others called me and asked."

"I don’t like being the sucker country," he continued, adding that European countries "should pay more to help Ukraine."

"Ukraine helps Europe and the European countries far more than they help us," Trump went on. "They’re like a wall between Russia and Europe. They’re like a wall. They’re a big, wide, beautiful wall."

The US president said one of reasons behind his reluctance to send financial assistance to Ukraine was the country’s poor corruption record.