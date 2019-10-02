Belarus welcomes agreement on implementing Steinmeir formula

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. /TASS/. Belarus welcomes the agreement on implementing the Steinmeier formula reached at the Contact Group's meeting in Minsk, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry's spokesman Anatoly Glaz said on Wednesday.

"We sincerely welcome the agreement reached at the session of the trilateral Contact Group on disengagement of forces in two parts of the contact line starting from October 7, as well as coordination of the Steinmeier formula," Glaz said.

On Tuesday, Russia's envoy to the Contact Group Boris Gryzlov said that the participants in the meeting have agreed on how to integrate "the Steinmeier formula" into Ukrainian legislation, noting that "thus we have coordinated how the law on special status for separate parts of Donetsk and Lugansk regions will be implemented."