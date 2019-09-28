Five children injured in hand grenade explosion in LPR

LUGANSK, September 28. /TASS/. Five children aged between seven and 13 years were wounded after the explosion of a hand grenade that they had found in a cache hidden near the houses of a village in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Spokesman for LPR militia Yakov Osadchiy said on Saturday.

"The Ukrainian act of aggression is continuing to cause pain and suffering to the people of the republic for the sixth consecutive year. Along with regular scheduled and purposeful shelling of our inhabited localities, regrettably, it is not uncommon that civilians are being blown up in the explosions of abandoned and undetonated ordnance," he said quoted by the Lugansk news agency as saying.

Osadchiy said that a similar accident occurred on Saturday.

"Five children aged between seven and 13 years were on their own near a forest, not far from the houses of the village of Krasnaya Zarya when they found a cache of weapons. While playing, the children accidentally detonated one of the found grenades and as a result, all the five kids received injuries of different severity," he said.

According to the spokesman, the inured minors were rushed to hospitals in Lugansk for treatment.

"The weapons found by the children belonged to Ukrainian troops that were stationed in that area during the military action of the summer of 2014," Osadchiy stressed.