Saudi words about Iran’s role in drone attack on oil facilities proves nothing — adviser

TEHRAN, September 18. /TASS/. Riyadh representatives’ evidence demonstrating Tehran’s involvement in the attacks on Saudi oil installations proves that they know nothing, Iranian presidential adviser, Hesameddin Ashena said on Wednesday.

"The [Saudi defense ministry’s] press conference proves that Saudi Arabia knows nothing about the location from which the drones and missiles had been launched. Moreover, they could not explain why their defensive systems failed to thwart the attack," Ashena wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Riyadh accused Iran of the drone attack and showed journalists some evidence, but admitted the launch site had not been located yet.

Early on September 14, ten UAVs were used in the attack on state oil giant Saudi Aramco’s facilities in the country’s east. Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attack. In particular, the world’s largest oil processing plant in Abqaiq, where many foreign expats live, and the oil processing facility in Khurais, which has the kingdom’s second largest oilfield, were hit. After the attacks, major fires engulfed the facilities but were later put out, according to authorities.