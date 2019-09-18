Stabilization in Syria possible only after full withdrawal of US troops — Russian military

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Situation in Syria will stabilize only after full withdrawal of US troops and handover of occupied territories to the Syrian government, head of Russia’s National Defense Management Center Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev said.

"In our opinion, unlawful presence of the United States and its allies on the territory of Syria only aggravates the crime situation and hinders recovery of peaceful life in the country. The situation in the region can stabilize only after full withdrawal of US troops and handover of occupied territories to Syria’s legitimate government," Mizintsev said.

According to him, double foreign policy standards of the US and its allies provide grounds for immediate discussion of their unlawful actions in Syria by the UN Security Council.

"We urge the representatives of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to bring this issue up at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, which started on September 17," the official concluded.