Russian Foreign Ministry advises Deutsche Welle to focus on Saxony elections

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry advised German media giant Deutsche Welle to focus on the fact that only a half of candidates nominated by the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party was registered for the upcoming elections to Saxonia’s regional legislature.

The ministry said on its Facebook page on Wednesday that only 30 out of 61 candidates nominated by the right-wing party have been registered for the election to the Landtag of Saxony, adding that in this German region AfD defeated both Angela Mekel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) during the 2017 federal elections. The Alternative for Germany said the decision was unlawful and complained to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

"We publish this information specifically for our friends from Deutsche Welle in Russian and expect them to tweet: "Saxony, go out [in the streets]!" If they don’t know how to say this in German, we will give them a clue: "Sachsen, los auf die Strasse!" the Russian Foreign Ministry said.