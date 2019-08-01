Four NATO countries delegate observers to 2019 Army Games

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Four member-countries of NATO have delegated their observers to the 2019 International Army Games, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said during a distance conference on Thursday.

"The Greek team will participate in the contest on the full-scale basis. Four NATO countries - France, the United States, Slovakia and Turkey - have delegated their observers," Shoigu said. The 2019 Army Games will bring together 221 teams from 37 countries. Seven of them will participate in the contest for the first time.

"Russia’s Emergencies Ministry, Interior Ministry, foreign intelligence service SVR and federal security service FSB have delegated their teams. The number of participants from Russia’s National Guard and Volunteer Society for Cooperation with the Army, Aviation and Fleet DOSAAF has doubled," he said.

The International Army Games will be held on August 3-17, 2019. A total of 32 contests will take place in ten countries - Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Iran, India, China, Kazakhstan, Mongolia and Uzbekistan. More than 5,000 troops will participate.