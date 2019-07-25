TASS, July 25. Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi has died at the age of 92, his office reported on Thursday.
Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi dies
He was 92 years old
Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi© Slim Abid/Tunisian Presidency via AP
