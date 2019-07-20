Russian embassy in Iran confirms three Russian citizens onboard detained tanker

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russian diplomats in Iran have so far been unable to contact the three Russian citizens onboard the Stena Impero tanker detained by the Iranian authorities in the Strait of Hormuz.

"Yes, there are three Russian citizens onboard the tanker: two second mechanics and one electrical mechanic. Currently, all crew members, 23 people, remain onboard the detained vessel until the corresponding procedures are over, according to the Iranian side," an embassy representative informed TASS on Saturday.

"The embassy has been unable to establish contact with our citizens so far, however, we are in contact with the Iranian side on this issue," the source added.

The IRNA agency reported on Friday that Iran's elite forces Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) detained a British tanker Stena Impero over the vessel's "violation of international rules." According to the IRGC, the tanker was escorted to the shore for inspections.

All 23 crew members of the Stena Impero tanker detained by the Iranian authorities in the Strait of Hormuz are on board the vessel in Bandar Abbas, and they will remain there until the investigation is complete, the Fars agency informed on Saturday citing local officials.