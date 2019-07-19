Militants shell 2 settlements in Syria in past 24 hours — Russian reconciliation center

Terrorists in Syria tried to blow up Russian military police patrol

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Militants have shelled two settlements in the Syrian provinces of Hama and Latakia in the past 24 hours, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the coflicting sides Alexey Bakin said on Friday.

"In the past 24 hours, militants shelled the settlements of Al Haruf in the Latakia province and Huaiz in the Hama province," Bakin said.

He added that refugees continue to return to their homes. Bakin noted that 10 checkpoints are operating for them.

"The Russian reconciliation center calls on commanders of illegal armed groups to stop armed provocations and embark on the path of peaceful reconciliation in the areas under their control," he said.