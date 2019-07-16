Russian, Ukrainian human rights commissioners discuss pardon applications for detainees

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Human Rights Ombudswomen of Russia and Ukraine, Tatyana Moskalkova and Lyudmila Denisova, discussed a procedure of submitting appeals for clemency by some detainees during the meeting in Moscow on Tuesday.

"We discussed the issue of support in the form of a pardon for some individuals," Moskalkova said after the talks. "I will not be identifying them as of yet in order not to get hopes up prematurely. The issue requires very serious consideration, as our mandates do not coincide concerning assistance to citizens via the institution of clemency."

Along with that, the sides "are looking for joint mechanisms so that cooperation could be put on track more effectively," Moskalkova added.

In the meantime, Denisova commented on the ombudswomen’s agreement to ask their countries’ presidents to grant pardon to detainees.

"We have agreed that we will ask our countries’ leaders to consider pardon applications from some citizens of our and your countries," she said.