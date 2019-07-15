Russian, Ukrainian human rights chiefs to hash over citizen rights' protection in Kiev

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russian Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova will discuss the issues of mutual protection of citizens' rights and dialogue between human rights bodies with her Ukrainian counterpart Lyudmila Denisova, Moskalkova’s official website reported on Monday.

The announcement pointed out that the Russian Ombudswoman had arrived in Kiev on July 15 to support RIA Novosti Ukraine Editor-in-Chief Kirill Vyshinsky at his hearing.

"In the course of the visit to Kiev, a meeting of the Russian Ombudswoman with Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmila Denisova is planned. Tatyana Moskalkova will discuss the issues of protecting the rights of Russian citizens in Ukraine and Ukrainians in Russia with her Ukrainian colleague, as well as maintaining the dialogue between the human rights bodies of the two countries," the website reads.

The meeting between Moskalkova and Denisova will take place today at 12pm, in the office of the Ukrainian Ombudswoman, Ukrainian media report.