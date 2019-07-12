Kremlin spokesman denies media allegations about Russia’s financing Italy’s Lega party

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The Kremlin bluntly denies media allegations about talks with Italy’s Lega (League) party on possible financing of that political force, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Indeed, we took notice of the publication of these records," he said, commenting on BuzzFeed’s (a US website) article alleging that Lega had received financing from Russia. "We think it strange that it caused such fuss. Obviously, it is not about any money for the party. We can only express our bafflement."

"Not a single Italian party and not a single Italian politician have ever received any money from Russia, either directly or through any deals," Peskov stressed.