US must alleviate pressure on Iran to begin talks, expert says

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Iran is ready to begin talks with the US on defusing tensions in the Persian Gulf, however, Washington has to alleviate the pressure on Tehran first, Hamidreza Azizi, assistant professor of regional studies at Shahid Beheshti University (Tehran) and member of the Valdai Discussion Club, told TASS on Thursday.

"Iran has made it clear that it does not rule out the possibility of dialogue with the USA, however, not in the conditions of increasing pressure. In other words, if the US lift sanctions against Iran in the oil and financial sector, the talks between the countries will become possible," he said.

The expert added that Tehran "may reconsider its steps on expanding the nuclear program and return to the level of enrichment stipulated under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear deal." According to Azizi, such actions "can lay the groundwork for further diplomatic cooperation."

"In current conditions, despite the escalation of tensions between Iran and the USA, both countries are reluctant to enter a military conflict," he noted. "However, in the conditions of high tensions, any mistake can lead to conflict."