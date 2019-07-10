Meeting between Russian, US diplomats confirms differences on Iran, Venezuela

HELSINKI, July 10. /TASS/. The meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale has confirmed the differences between Washington and Moscow in many areas, namely Iran and Venezuela, Ryabkov told reporters on the outcomes of the talks.

"Syria, the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Afghanistan, counterterrorism are being worked on in specific areas, and in many cases, the work consists of multiple layers and components. However, in other areas, we have encountered sharp differences with the USA, which has been reaffirmed during today’s talks," the diplomat said.

"It especially concerns Iran and everything related to the current situation around this country and the region," Ryabkov explained. "It especially concerns Venezuela, where we had a very harsh exchange of opinions with Mr. Hale. The continuing American accusations of the so-called Russian interference in the domestic affairs of the USA remain one of the problematic aspects where we have been unable to find common ground.".