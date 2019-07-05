US calls on IAEA Board of Governors to hold special session on Iran

VIENNA, July 5. /TASS/. The USA has addressed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors with the request to hold a special session in order to discuss the report of IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano on the situation around the Iranian nuclear program, the US Mission to the International Organizations in Vienna informed on Friday.

On Monday, the IAEA informed that Iran had surpassed the 300 kg low-enriched uranium limit allowed by the nuclear deal. IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano presented the report to the agency’s Board of Governors.