No grounds to consider Notre-Dame fire arson, says prosecution

PARIS, June 26. /TASS/. There are no grounds to consider the fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral arson, a representative of the Paris prosecutor’s office stated on Wednesday, citing the outcomes of the preliminary investigation.
"No elements point to arson," he said. According to investigators and experts, the fire may have been caused by a lit cigarette or irregularities in the functioning of the electrical wiring.
A fire broke out at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral on the evening of April 15. Due to fierce blaze, the building’s spire and most of the roof collapsed. According to preliminary information, the fire is believed to have been sparked by the ongoing renovation works on a higher level of the cathedral.
French authorities and private donors have pledged hundreds of millions of euros to rebuild one of the French capital’s most important landmarks. Offers of assistance came from Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and other countries.