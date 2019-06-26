Tehran to respond to any violation of its airspace — president

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The Iranian armed forces will respond to any new US attempt to violate the country’s airspace, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, according to Al Jazeera.

"Our armed forces will respond in a most resolute manner to any new violation of the Iranian airspace committed by the Americans," the Iranian leader said, adding that his country "is not seeking a confrontation with the United States, but will respond to any aggression by Washington."

On June 20, the Iranian armed forces shot down a US reconnaissance UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) RQ-4. In the wake of the incident the United States according to President Donald Trump prepared a military operation, including pinpoint strikes against three facilities in Iranian territory. Trump said he had called off the operation ten minutes before it was scheduled to happen as disproportionate to Tehran’s actions.