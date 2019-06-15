Moldova overcomes political crisis, president says

CHISINAU, June 15. /TASS/. Moldova has overcome a political crisis, the country’s President Igor Dodon told TASS on Saturday, commenting on the Constitutional Court’s move to review its decisions made on June 7-9.

"At my request, the court has reviewed the decisions that led to a political crisis in the country. All questionable legal interpretations have been overturned. The political and constitutional crises in the country are over. I welcome this decision," Dodon said.

Moldova’s Constitutional Court earlier revoked the decisions made on June 7-9, which had dissolved the country’s parliament, called a snap parliamentary election and declared the appointment of a new parliament speaker and the formation of a new government illegal.

Political crisis in Moldova

Moldova’s parliament was unable to create a ruling coalition and form a government following the February elections. Only on June 8, the Party of Socialists supporting President Igor Dodon managed to reach an agreement with the pro-EU ACUM bloc to oppose the Democratic Party led by oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc, which controlled the former parliament and cabinet. The leader of the Party of Socialists Zinaida Greceanii was elected the parliament’s speaker, and the government was formed with Maia Sandu, the leader of the Party of Action and Solidarity, a part of the ACUM bloc, as the prime minister.

The Democratic Party refused to recognize the new government and turned to the Constitutional Court, which ruled that the parliament’s resolutions were invalid as the parliament had failed to form a government within 90 days (starting on March 9, when the lawmakers received their mandates).

After that, the Constitutional Court authorized acting Prime Minister and member of the Democratic Party Pavel Filip to sign a decree on the parliament’s dissolution instead of the president. Dodon described the move as an attempt to usurp power.

Russia, the United States and the European Union expressed support for Moldova’s parliament.

On Friday, the Democratic Party announced the resignation of Pavel Filip’s cabinet. According to a party source, the decision was made after US Ambassador to Chisinau Derek Hogan’s visit to the party office.