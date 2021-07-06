Passenger traffic across Finnish-Russian border rises significantly in June

HELSINKI, July 6. /TASS/. The number of border crossings between Finland and Russia in June 2021 increased significantly compared to June 2020 and May 2021, but remains low due to restrictions imposed amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Finnish Border Guard announced on Tuesday.

According to the department, in June more than 88,300 crossings were recorded at the border (an increase of around 42,000 year-on-year). In June 2020, this figure was 46,800, and before the pandemic, in June 2019 - 835,000.

In January-May 2020, passenger traffic ranged from 54,000 to 66,000. Before the restrictions were introduced in January and February 2020, the number of crossings was at the level of 700,000-800,000; its number decreased by almost half in March against the pandemic outbreak and restrictions from both sides, and then decreased even more radically in April-May - to about 42,000.

The number of border crossings in 2020 was about 25% of the 2019 level. In 2020, the border was crossed 2.4 mln times, up from almost 9.5 mln a year earlier.

Entry to Finland

Finland closed borders from March 19 to May 13, 2020, to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Since September 19, the country has allowed entry without the need for self-isolation from countries with a number of cases below 25 per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks.

Entry to Finland from Russia is allowed for family members of citizens and permanent residents of the country, diplomats, holders of an official passport or travel ID, traveling for official matters, people with a residence permit, students of Finnish educational institutions, as well as in the event of urgent family circumstances: childbirth, serious illness of a close relative, wedding, and now also for meeting with relatives. In addition, entry is allowed for property owners in Finland, as well as their families, and to pass exams.

At the same time, tourist trips to Finland are currently not possible, restrictions on tourism will be valid until at least July 11, they are regularly extended.

Railway traffic between Finland and Russia has been temporarily suspended, but air and bus connections have been resumed. In addition, it remains possible to cross the land border by car.