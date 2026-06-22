Egypt claims first-ever World Cup match victory with win over New Zealand

WASHINGTON, June 22. /TASS/. Egypt defeated New Zealand 3-1 in a second-round group stage match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Vancouver, Canada.

Mostafa Zico scored in the 58th minute, Mohamed Salah added a second in the 67th, and Trezeguet sealed the victory in the 82nd minute. Finn Surman scored New Zealand’s lone goal in the 15th minute.

The win was Egypt’s first in World Cup history. Before this match, the Egyptians had played eight games at the tournament, recording three draws and five defeats.