Norway national team defeats Iraq in World Cup match

WASHINGTON, June 17. /TASS/. The Norway national team defeated Iraq 4:1 in a group stage match of the FIFA World Cup in Foxborough, United States (Massachusetts).

Scoring for Norway were Erling Haaland (29th and 43rd minutes), Leo Ostigard (76th), and Kristian Thorstvedt (90+7th minute). Ayman Hussein scored for Iraq (39th).

Iraq is playing in the World Cup for the first time since 1986, while Norway is participating for the first time since 1998. Norway's best World Cup result is reaching the Round of 16 in 1938 and 1998.

Norway and Iraq are competing in Group I. France and Senegal also play in this group. Their match ended with a 3:1 victory for France.

In the second round, Norway will face Senegal. Iraq will play against France. Both matches are scheduled for the night of June 23 Moscow time.

The FIFA World Cup in the US, Canada, and Mexico will conclude on July 19. For the first time, 48 teams are participating in the tournament.