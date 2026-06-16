Mbappe becomes top scorer in history of French national football team

NEW YORK, June 17. /TASS/. Forward of Spanish Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe, has surpassed Olivier Giroud to become the record holder for the number of goals scored for the French national football team.

The forward scored twice in the first round group stage match of the World Cup against Senegal (3:1). He played his 99th game for the national team and scored his 58th goal. Giroud scored 57 goals in 137 appearances.

Mbappe is 27 years old and has been playing for Spanish Real Madrid since 2024. In the past season, the forward scored 42 goals and provided 7 assists in 44 games. With Real Madrid, Mbappe won the Spanish Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup. As a member of the French national team, he became the 2018 World Champion in Russia and won a silver medal at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.