Russia maintains dialogue with IOC, hopes to compete in 2028 — Russian Olympic chief

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russia maintains a constructive dialogue with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and lawyers from the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) are in contact with the international organization's administration, despite their dissatisfaction with its recent decisions, Russian Sports Minister and ROC President Mikhail Degtyarev told TASS on Tuesday.

On May 7, the IOC Executive Board recommended to lift all previously imposed restrictions against athletes from Belarus, both in individual and team competitions, but it ruled to keep them in force for Russian athletes.

"Despite the fact that we are not satisfied with the IOC's decision, we will still be pragmatic," Degtyarev said in an interview with TASS. "Firstly, the lifting of sanctions against Belarus is a serious step forward. Secondly, this is the first time in years that the IOC publicly noted the constructive nature of cooperation with the ROC."

"Our lawyers, as well as me personally, have already communicated with the IOC administration. A dialogue is underway. We are not changing any plans. We are preparing for the Youth Olympic Games in Senegal this year and for the qualifying tournaments ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in the United States," he continued.

"The issue of violating the Olympic truce, which was imposed on us in 2022 in connection with the beginning of the special military operation, was disavowed by the IOC itself back in March," Degtyarev emphasized.

"In response to numerous inquiries about the possible suspension of Israel due to military actions against Palestine, Lebanon and Iran, the IOC explicitly stated that ‘the resolution on the Olympic truce is declarative and non-binding’," he stressed. "At the same time, the statement emphasized that the IOC must fulfill the mission of preserving a true global sports platform capable of giving the world hope, and this goal depends on the IOC's ability to unite athletes to participate in peaceful competitions, regardless of their origin."

"By the way, we [Russia] are against the suspension of Israel, the United States or anyone else in sports. Sports must unite, not divide," Degtyarev added.

IOC sanctions against Russia

On February 28, 2022, the IOC issued recommendations to international sports federations to prohibit athletes from Russia and Belarus from participating in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

In December 2025, the IOC Executive Board issued recommendations that allowed athletes in international federations from Russia and Belarus to participate in youth disciplines under the national flags and anthems. This recommendation applied to both individual and team sports. Numerous international sports federations followed the proposal.