Russia’s Rublev advances to fourth round of the Rome Masters

ROME, May 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Andrey Rublev has advanced to the fourth round of the ATP tournament in Rome after a straight-sets victory over Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich-Fokina. The match concluded with scores of 6-4, 6-4 in favor of the 12th seed Rublev, who demonstrated solid performance throughout the match. Davidovich-Fokina, seeded 21st, was unable to overcome the Russian’s resilience.

In the upcoming fourth round, Rublev will face the winner of the match between American Brandon Nakashima (30) and Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili, the latter having secured his spot by winning the qualifying rounds.

The 28-year-old Rublev, currently rated 14th in the ATP rankings, boasts 17 ATP singles titles. While he has yet to reach the semifinals of a Grand Slam, his career highlights include becoming the Olympic mixed doubles champion alongside Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in 2021, and contributing to Russia’s victories in the Davis Cup and ATP Cup.

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Davidovich-Fokina, ranked 23rd globally, is still seeking his first ATP singles title. His best performance in a Grand Slam came in 2021 when he reached the quarterfinals of the French Open.